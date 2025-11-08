403
Kuwait Am. In Indonesia Hands Credentials To Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador in Indonesia Khaled Al-Yaseen handed his credentials to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Saturday.
During the meeting, Al-Yaseen conveyed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's greetings and wishes for perpetual progress and prosperity for Indonesia, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Kuwait said in a press release, a copy of which was obtained by KUNA.
He underlined the significance of special relations between the State of Kuwait and Indonesia, pointing out both sides' willingness to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields to new horizons.
He added that the State of Kuwait is interested in developing relations with Indonesia to serve both friendly countries' interests by raising trade exchange, spurring investments and promoting cooperation in vital fields covering energy, clean energy, advanced technology and food security. (end)
