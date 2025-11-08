403
His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Visits Japan To Recieve High Japanese Honor
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is visiting Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Government, to be decorated with the "Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun."
The recognition has been conferred upon His Highness by His Majesty Emperor Naruhito of Japan, pursuant to a decision by the Cabinet of Japan, in recognition of His Highness's distinguished role in strengthening Kuwaiti-Japanese relations.
His Highness Sheikh Nasser said, in a press release on Saturday, that relations between the two countries are deeply rooted, as Japan was among the first nations to recognize the independence of Kuwait in 1961 and promptly proceeded to exchange ambassadors.
"Since then, strong diplomatic ties have flourished between the two nations, founded on constructive cooperation, mutual respect, and the advancement of shared interests," Sheikh Nasser added.
His Highness also affirmed that the people of Kuwait will never forget the honorable stance of the Japanese Government and its noble people during the brutal Iraqi invasion, when Japan supported Kuwait's just cause and called for the restoration of its legitimate government.
He pointed out that Japan also dedicated its resources and support to the liberation of Kuwait and dispatched units of the Japan Self-Defense Forces to the Arabian Gulf, marking the first time such forces were deployed outside Japanese territory.
He further noted that the reciprocal visits between the leaderships and officials of both countries over more than six decades has greatly contributed to the strengthening and deepening of bilateral relations.
The most recent of these visits was the visit of the representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in May of this year.
His Highness explained that the visit further enhanced Kuwaiti-Japanese cooperation and opened new horizons for partnership.
Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad expressed confidence that the ongoing progress in political, cultural, economic, and other fields reflects the mutual commitment of both leaderships to enhance bilateral relations, expressing hope that the coming period will witness further cooperation to fulfill the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.
The government of Japan has announced Monday the honoring of His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, in recognition of his efforts to bolster bilateral relations. (end)
ao
