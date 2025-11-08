Iran Plans Water Cuts In Tehran Due To Drought: Energy Minister
Tehran: Iran said Saturday it was planning to cut water periodically in Tehran, to limit consumption as the country faces one of its worst droughts in decades.
"This will prevent waste, even if it causes some inconvenience," Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said on state television.
Several local media outlets have reported that night-time cuts were already underway in the megacity of more than 10 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment