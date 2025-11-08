Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Plans Water Cuts In Tehran Due To Drought: Energy Minister

Tehran: Iran said Saturday it was planning to cut water periodically in Tehran, to limit consumption as the country faces one of its worst droughts in decades.

"This will prevent waste, even if it causes some inconvenience," Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said on state television.

Several local media outlets have reported that night-time cuts were already underway in the megacity of more than 10 million.

