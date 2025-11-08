Khyber Leaders Stage Sit-In Against Jamrud Toll Plaza, Renew Call To Reopen Torkham For Trade And Travel

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Political alliances and tribal elders staged a protest sit-in at Bacha Khan Chowk against the National Highway Authority's proposed toll plaza on the Pak-Afghan Highway at Jamrud's Kata Kushta point, declaring the toll facility completely unacceptable and rejecting all forms of taxation.

The demonstration was attended by Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, Jamaat-e-Islami's Murad Hussain Afridi, Malik Masel Khan Shinwari, Qari Nazim Gul Shinwari, Akhtar Ali Shinwari, and several other tribal elders and local government representatives. Speakers demanded that the government withdraw the toll plaza plan and immediately reopen the Torkham border for commercial activities as well as pedestrian movement.

Participants urged the formation of a joint jirga to address issues emerging between Pakistan and Afghanistan, recalling that similar disputes were resolved through collective tribal engagement in the past.

Meanwhile, border authorities said the Torkham crossing remained open for the eighth consecutive day to facilitate the repatriation of Afghan refugees. On 7 November, 2,251 Afghan nationals, including men, women and children, were processed at the NADRA immigration centre before returning to Afghanistan.

Officials added that a total of 35,240 Afghan refugees have returned over the past seven days. However, routine cross-border movement and trade remain suspended, with only humanitarian repatriation allowed.