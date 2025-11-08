Russia Escalating Attacks On Critical Railway Hubs, Deputy PM Reports
“Another night under Russian strikes. The enemy again attacked critical infrastructure and civilian sites. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected,” Kuleba said.
According to him, missile and drone attacks on the energy infrustructure have caused disruptions to heating and water supply in several regions. Repair work is ongoing, and additional backup power sources are being deployed.
“Due to damage to railway infrastructure, a number of trains are experiencing significant delays. The enemy is ramping up strikes on locomotive depots. As a result of attacks in Poltava region, several stations are without electricity, and the overhead contact line has been damaged on certain sections,” Kuleba stressed.
He added that repair work began immediately to ensure uninterrupted rail operations. Diesel locomotives and coordinated transfers are being used on some routes. Railway crews are working on-site to restore infrastructure and return train traffic to normal as quickly as possible.Read also: Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Naftogaz employee injured
As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of November 8, Ukrzaliznytsia warned that a number of trains were experiencing major delays due to the Russian attack and damage to railway infrastructure.
Photo: Facebook / Oleksii Kuleba
