FM Sybiha Calls For Stronger International Pressure On Putin After Large-Scale Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote this on , Ukrinform reports.

“Russia's overnight mass attack with 450 drones and 45 missiles, including ballistic, killed at least two people and injured at least eleven, including two children,” Sybiha said.

He added that the Russian strikes once again targeted civilian life. They“deprived communities of power, water, and heating, destroyed critical infrastructure, and damaged railway networks.”

“Putin continues terror because he still believes he can win and escape responsibility for all committed crimes,” the minister stressed.

Sybiha emphasized that ending this war requires sufficient international pressure to force Putin to stop.

“The war will end when we strip Russia of energy revenues, degrade its war machine by long-range strikes, and deprive Putin of illusions that his terror will bring him anywhere except the dock of the special tribunal,” the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

Russia launches large-scaleon Ukraine's gas infrastructure, Naftogaz employee injured

As reported, on November 8, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with more than 450 attack drones and 45 missiles of various types.