Japanese Amb.: Japan Ready To Support Kuwait's Environmental Sustainability Goals
By Arwa Al-Otaibi
KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait Kenichiro Mukai affirmed on Saturday his country's readiness to share Japanese technology and expertise to support Kuwait's environmental goals.
In a statement to KUNA on the sideline of the 26th edition of the annual "Operation Turtle" beach cleanup campaign at Shuwaikh Beach, Ambassador Mukai praised the campaign as a "symbol of friendship between Kuwait and Japan."
The Ambassador commended members of the Japanese Society in Kuwait, the Environment Public Authority (EPA), Kuwait Municipality, and Kuwait Environment Protection Society (KEPS) for their dedication and efforts in organizing this event.
Regarding the recent Japanese conferment of Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, Ambassador Mukai expressed deep appreciation for Sheikh Nasserآ's distinguished contributions to enhancing and strengthening Kuwaiti-Japanese relations.
For his part, President of KEPS Dr. Wajdan Al-Oqab said the campaign aims to raise awareness about the dangers of pollution and the importance of protecting endangered sea turtles.
Dr. Al-Oqab added that most waste collected during cleanups consists of single-use plastics, warning that by 2050 plastic could outweigh fish in the world's oceans.
Deputy Director-General for Projects Sector Affairs at Kuwait Municipality Eng. Maysa Boushehri, affirmed the Municipality's commitment to sustainability through projects aimed at protecting natural resources and enhance the quality of life.
Shereefa Al-Salem of the EPA stressed that the campaign reflects national unity and community responsibility in safeguarding biodiversity and ensuring a clean, sustainable environment for future generations.
Operation Turtle, launched in 2000, is organized by the Japanese Society in Kuwait in cooperation with the Kuwait Environment Protection Society.
The campaign annually draws wide participation from various government agencies and civil society organizations, including Ministry of Social Affairs, Kuwait Boy Scout Association, Kuwait Metaldetecting Club, Kuwait Oil Company, and Kuwait Girl Scout Association. (end)
