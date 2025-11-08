403
Cairo, Moscow Reject Parallel Entities In Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov underlined Saturday the need to safeguard the Sudanese state and its national institutions, uphold the country's unity and sovereignty and reject "parallel entities".
This came in a phone call between both ministers, which came in the context of continued coordination and consultation between both countries regarding bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a press release.
Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's firm support for Sudan's unity and stability, highlighting Cairo's engagement through the Quartet Mechanism to achieve a ceasefire and de-escalation.
He stressed the significance of regional and international efforts to secure a comprehensive and humanitarian truce and open safe corridors for aid delivery to affected areas.
He voiced his country's condemnation of the grave violations in Al-Fashir city, expressing Egypt's deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation.
During the phone conversation, both foreign ministers discussed the latest regional and international developments, mainly Gaza, along with arrangements and preparations for the International Conference for Early Recovery and Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip due in Cairo this month. (end)
