MP: Over 50,000 Cong Workers To Hold Week-Long Protest At Delhi's Ramleela Maidan, Says Jitu Patwari

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 8 (IANS) As Central leadership of the Congress has decided to hold a massive protest to highlight the alleged 'vote theft' in the last week this month in New Delhi, more than 50,000 party workers from Madhya Pradesh will reach the historic Ramleela Maidan.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari addressing a press conference, as part of the party's nation-wide movement against alleged 'vote theft', said on Saturday that state party workers will be camping at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan between November 25 and 30.

"Congress is organising a massive protest in New Delhi between November 25 and 30, therefore, more than 50,000 party workers from Madhya Pradesh will reach at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan. Congress workers from across the country will form a humane chain outside the President's house," Patwari added.

During the press conference, the Congress leaders also made serious allegations against the Election Commission (EC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise going on in Madhya Pradesh since November 4.

Veteran leader Sajjan Singh Verma, who has been appointed as a head of a committee of the Congress to look after the SIR issues in the state, briefing the press said, "More than 1.5 lakh RSS workers have been enrolled for booth level officers (BLOs) job in Madhya Pradesh."

He also claimed that the contact number of around 28,000 BLOs were not disclosed in the list provided by the Election Commission (EC).

"Why BLOs contact numbers were not mentioned in the list provided to the Congress party," Verma asked.

Congress also alleged that that the process of SIR excercise started without complete preparation as most of the BLOs were yet to receive Form 18, and the people in more than 65 per cent villages haven't received those forms.

The Election Commission has launched the second phase of the SIR process in nine states, including Madhya Pradesh, and three Union Territories from November 4.

The exercise will continue till December 4, 2025 for which one BLO has been deployed at each of the 65,014 polling stations across the state, who will go door-to-door with enumeration forms.

The claims and objections will be accepted until January 8, and after all claims are resolved by January 31, the final voter list will be published on February 7.