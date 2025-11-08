403
After Easy Gains, Credibility Decides Growth Across Latin America's Big Economies
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The IMF's Americas briefing in Paraguay delivered a blunt but useful frame: the region will likely grow modestly, disinflation will be uneven, and countries with credible budgets and independent central banks will fare best.
Behind the headline is a policy split that matters for investors and expats alike-discipline and rule-making versus improvisation and short-term fixes.
Brazil is the bellwether. Growth is projected around the low-twos next year, while inflation is still expected to sit above the 3 percent target for a while, keeping real rates restrictive and the fiscal debate center stage.
The market read-through is simple: progress hinges on multi-year spending anchors and regulatory predictability that lower risk premiums and unlock private investment.
Mexico's picture is cooler. After a solid 2024, the IMF expects a slower 2025 as tighter budgets, softer U.S. demand, and policy uncertainty temper momentum.
The opportunity is there-nearshoring and energy/logistics upgrades-but delivery requires clear rules of the game, deeper capital markets, and faster permitting so medium-sized firms can scale.
After Easy Gains, Credibility Decides Growth Across Latin America's Big Economies
Argentina is the wild card-also the swing factor. The IMF sees a rebound next year from a deep adjustment, contingent on keeping budgets tight, relaxing currency controls in an orderly way, and letting prices and the exchange rate do more of the work.
If credibility holds, inflation can keep falling and growth can stabilize; if not, financing costs will bite again.
Colombia sits in the cautious middle. Growth near the mid-twos and inflation trending toward target set a base case for rate relief in 2025, as long as fiscal consolidation resumes and investment rules stay clear.
That mix-pragmatic policy and steady institutions-matters more than headline announcements.
Paraguay, the host, illustrates the payoff of that approach: early progress on inflation, growth above the regional average, and policy signals that reduce financing costs.
The broader lesson is not glamorous: cleaner insolvency rules, simpler permits, competition that lowers barriers for smaller firms, and credible medium-term budgets.
Those nuts-and-bolts choices decide whether factories get built, data centers break ground, and household purchasing power stops eroding.
