Crispin Chettri Names Women's Team List Of Probables For November FIFA Window

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Indian women's national football team head coach Crispin Chettri on Saturday announced a 25-member list of probables for the national camp ahead of the November FIFA International Women's Match Window.

The camp will begin on November 10 at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata, with details of the upcoming friendly matches - scheduled for November 24-December 2 - to be announced soon.

The Blue Tigresses will use the November friendlies as part of their preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, as the team continues to build rhythm and depth following their recent outings against IR Iran and Nepal in Shillong during the October window.

Chettri's squad features a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging young talents. Among the seasoned names are Manisha Kalyan, Ratanbala Devi, Anju Tamang, Sanju, and Pyari Xaxa, who will be expected to provide leadership and attacking impetus.

The goalkeeping unit includes Adrija Sarkhel, Munni, and Sowmiya Narayanasamy, offering a mix of youthful promise and experience. The defensive line-up has reliable options such as Martina Thokchom, Kiran Pisda, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, and Sanju, supported by promising youngsters Aruna Bag, Malati Munda, and Juli Kishan.

In midfield, Chettri has opted for balance and versatility with the inclusion of Sangita Basfore, Ratanbala Devi Nongmaithem, and Babina Devi Lisham, alongside newcomers Aveka Singh and Priyadharshini Selladurai.

The forward line is spearheaded by Manisha Kalyan, who continues to shine for Apollon Ladies in Cyprus, and Karishma Shirvoikar, whose pace and finishing have been standout features in recent matches. Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P., and Sushmita Jadhav add depth and flexibility to India's attacking options.

India's 25 probables for November FIFA Window:

Goalkeepers: Adrija Sarkhel, Munni, Sowmiya Narayanasamy

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Dhurga Perumal, Juli Kishan, Kiran Pisda, Malati Munda, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Ratanbala Devi Nongmaithem, Sangita Basfore, Santosh

Forwards: Karishma Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Sushmita Jadhav