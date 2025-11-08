Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Garabagh And East Zangazur Are Being Revived

2025-11-08 06:06:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Today, Garabagh and East Zangazur are being revived. Today, the “Great Return” Program is being implemented,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

“Schools, hospitals, industrial enterprises, power plants, reservoirs, and homes are under construction. More than 60,000 people already live, work, and study in the liberated territories,” the head of state said.

