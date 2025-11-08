President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Garabagh And East Zangazur Are Being Revived

“Schools, hospitals, industrial enterprises, power plants, reservoirs, and homes are under construction. More than 60,000 people already live, work, and study in the liberated territories,” the head of state said.

