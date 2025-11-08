Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Launches Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine's Gas Infrastructure, Naftogaz Employee Injured

2025-11-08 06:05:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Naftogaz CEO Serhii Koretsky reported this on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, there were direct hits. One of our employees was injured and is currently receiving medical assistance. There is also damage to production equipment,” Koretsky said.

He noted that this is already the ninth targeted strike on civilian gas infrastructure since early October.

Rescuers are working at the site. As soon as the security situation allows, specialists will immediately begin repair and restoration work.

The Naftogaz chief stressed that this was yet another treacherous Russian attack aimed at depriving Ukrainians of gas, heat, and electricity in winter.

Read also: Enemy strikes energy facilities in Poltava region, Kremenchuk community without power

As Ukrinform reported, on November 8, Russian invaders launched more than 450 attack drones and 45 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

