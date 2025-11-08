Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seismic Waves Stir Depths Of Caspian Sea


2025-11-08 06:05:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ A minor earthquake struck the Caspian Sea today at 1:30 (GMT+4), Trend reports via the Republican Seismological Service Center.

The tremor, measured at a magnitude of 3, originated about 60 kilometers below the sea's surface, authorities reported.

Trend News Agency

