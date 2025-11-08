403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seismic Waves Stir Depths Of Caspian Sea
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. A minor earthquake struck the Caspian Sea today at 1:30 (GMT+4), Trend reports via the Republican Seismological Service Center.
The tremor, measured at a magnitude of 3, originated about 60 kilometers below the sea's surface, authorities reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment