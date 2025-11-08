The Incredible Pace Of Reconstruction In The Liberated Territories Is Truly Phenomenal - Prime Minister Of Pakistan

The Prime Minister added that the incredible pace of reconstruction in the pearl of Karabakh-Shusha, Khankendi, Fuzuli, Lachin, and all other liberated territories – is truly phenomenal.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.