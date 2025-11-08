403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Incredible Pace Of Reconstruction In The Liberated Territories Is Truly Phenomenal - Prime Minister Of Pakistan
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.“Witnessing the return of internally displaced families to Karabakh, to their homelands, is inspiring. Dear brother Mr. President, this is a great symbol of your strong personal commitment to the welfare and progress of the Azerbaijani people,” Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Trend reports.
The Prime Minister added that the incredible pace of reconstruction in the pearl of Karabakh-Shusha, Khankendi, Fuzuli, Lachin, and all other liberated territories – is truly phenomenal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment