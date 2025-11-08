ADB Pledges Up To 3Milliom USD Grant To Aid Typhoon Victims In Philippines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pledged up to 3 million U.S. dollars in grants to support the Philippines' emergency and humanitarian efforts for victims of Typhoon Kalmaegi, which hit the central Philippines this week, leaving 204 dead and 109 missing.

In a statement released on Friday, the ADB said it has been prepared to make available up to 3 million dollars in grant funds upon request of the Philippine government.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and the suffering caused by the recent series of disasters in the Philippines," said ADB President Masato Kanda.

"This immediate emergency support reflects ADB's enduring commitment to the Filipino people, addressing both urgent humanitarian needs and long-term development goals," he said.

The Philippine government declared a state of national calamity on Thursday, following widespread destruction caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi.

Meanwhile, the country is bracing for another potentially catastrophic storm, Fung-wong, which forecasters expect to intensify into a Category 5 typhoon and make landfall on Sunday.