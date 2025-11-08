Russians Attack Energy Facilities In Kyiv Region Overnight, Injuring Woman In Vyshhorod District
According to him, throughout the night of November 8, the Russians launched a massive attack on the Kyiv regio with missiles and drones. Settlements and energy system facilities were targeted.
A woman was injured in the attack in the Vyshhorod district. She was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to her thigh.Read also: Fires break out in Kyiv due to Russian attack
Private homes and cars were damaged in the Boryspil and Vyshhorod districts.
All emergency services are on site, and work is continuing to assess and eliminate the consequences, Kalashnyk emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, rescuers extinguished fires caused by Russian drone attacks on Kyiv on the morning of November 8.
