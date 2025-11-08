Large-Scale Fires Erupt In Poltava Region After Russian Shelling, One Person Injured
“The fires broke out in separate areas of the enterprises. Most of the hotspots have already been eliminated,” the State Emergency Service said.
More than 160 rescuers, special equipment, tactical robots, pyrotechnic and medical units of the State Emergency Service were involved in the operation due to the threat of repeated strikes.
Work to eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks continues.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy 206 of 223 Russian drones
As reported by Ukrinform, Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Poltava region. The Kremenchuk community was left without electricit and water, and partially without heat.
