Enemy Attacks Critical Infrastructure Facility In Chernihiv Region Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Ukrinform.

“Last night, the enemy launched a combined strike-with drones and missiles-on a critical infrastructure facility in the Pryluky district. A fire broke out at the site of the strike,” Chaus wrote.

According to him, the fire has now been extinguished.

Enemy strikes energy facilities inregion, Kremenchuk community without power

In total, over the past day, the enemy shelled the region 21 times, with 42“hits” recorded.

As reported, on the morning of November 7, the enemy struck energy and transport infrastructure in the Horodnia and Bakhmach communities.

Illustrative photo