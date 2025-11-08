Enemy Attacks Critical Infrastructure Facility In Chernihiv Region Overnight
“Last night, the enemy launched a combined strike-with drones and missiles-on a critical infrastructure facility in the Pryluky district. A fire broke out at the site of the strike,” Chaus wrote.
According to him, the fire has now been extinguished.Read also: Enemy strikes energy facilities in Poltava region, Kremenchuk community without power
In total, over the past day, the enemy shelled the region 21 times, with 42“hits” recorded.
As reported, on the morning of November 7, the enemy struck energy and transport infrastructure in the Horodnia and Bakhmach communities.
Illustrative photo
