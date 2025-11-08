Turkish President Erdogan Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit
A guard of honor was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to welcome the distinguished guest, with the national flags of both brotherly nations proudly waving.
President Erdogan was received by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov, Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yaşar Güler, and other high-ranking officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment