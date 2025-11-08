403
Kuwait Police Race...Sports Message To Raise Health Awareness
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Abdullah Al-Misri
KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior, represented by the Police Officers Club, organized a special sports day on Saturday by holding the first Police Race 2025 in a message aimed at raising health awareness and importance in society.
The event was held under the aegis of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah in a joyful and competitive sports atmosphere amid complete security protection.
The race was held in collaboration with the Police Sports Union and Safex Company. (end)
