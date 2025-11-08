403
Egypt Underlines 2Nd Phase Of U.S. Pres. Gaza Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Saturday that it is necessary to move to the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza plan involving political, development and humanitarian aspects.
The Egyptian foreign minister made the statement during a phone conversation with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, which focused on Egypt-EU partnership and the latest regional and international developments, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Abdelatty also underlined the significance of launching Gaza early recovery and reconstruction steps and ensuring humanitarian aid to the enclave with adequate quantities that meet the population's needs.
During the conversation, both sides discussed arrangements and preparations for the International Conference for Early Recovery and Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip due in Cairo this month.
Regarding Sudan, they shared the views that there is no military way out of the crisis in this Arab country, calling for safeguarding its unity, sovereignty, territorial integrality and national institutions. (end)
