26Th UN Tourism General Assembly Kicks Off In Riyadh

Dhaka: The 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly opened in Riyadh on Thursday (Nov 7), marking the first time the event is held in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and the largest since the organization's founding 50 years ago.

Around 160 delegations, including ministers, senior officials, and industry leaders, are attending under the theme“AI-Powered Tourism: Redefining the Future.”

Hosted by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism in partnership with UN Tourism, the Assembly will explore how artificial intelligence can drive sustainable and inclusive growth across the sector.

Over several days, delegates will join four plenary sessions, seven specialized committee meetings, and the 124th and 125th sessions of the Executive Council.

Discussions will focus on digital transformation, sustainability, and innovation in tourism.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb said the event represents a“defining moment” for the industry, emphasizing AI-driven innovation, sustainability, and connectivity under Vision 2030.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said the assembly“showcases tourism's power as a driver of transformation, modernization, and opportunity.”

