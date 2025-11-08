Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $18.6 Million As Phase 6 Approaches Full Allocation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to attract growing attention across the new crypto space as its presale nears a new milestone. The project, which focuses on decentralized lending and borrowing, has now raised over $18.6 million, marking another strong step toward its upcoming V1 protocol launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025.









The team's steady progress and transparent roadmap have turned Mutuum Finance into one of the most closely followed presales of 2025. With Phase 6 now more than 85% allocated, investor interest remains high as demand continues to build ahead of the next phase.

Strong Market Interest and Structured Token Sale

Since its launch earlier this year, Mutuum Finance's presale has shown consistent participation from both retail and larger investors. The token started at $0.01 in Phase 1 and is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, reflecting a 250% increase for early participants.

The project's presale model is based on a fixed price and fixed allocation per phase. Each stage sells out before advancing to the next price tier, creating a sense of urgency and scarcity that rewards early entrants. Once a phase reaches full allocation, the token price automatically rises in the next one.

This structure has proven effective at maintaining momentum, with nearly 790 million tokens sold to date and more than 17,750 holders now participating. Out of the 4 billion total MUTM token supply, 45.5% (around 1.82 billion) is allocated to the presale, ensuring wide distribution and healthy liquidity at launch.

The official launch price of $0.06 will represent another price jump, giving presale participants a clear advantage. This step-by-step system reflects Mutuum Finance's focus on long-term growth and transparent token economics.

Building a Safer DeFi Ecosystem

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to make digital asset markets more transparent and efficient. The platform will allow users to lend their crypto assets to earn yield or borrow against their holdings without intermediaries.

All operations are managed through smart contracts, ensuring fairness, automation, and security. The platform's structure revolves around liquidity pools that connect lenders and borrowers, balancing supply and demand while maintaining transparency on-chain.

When users deposit assets, they receive mtTokens, interest-bearing receipt tokens that represent their deposited value. These mtTokens automatically accrue yield as borrowers use liquidity, allowing depositors to earn passive income while retaining full asset ownership.

To further strengthen token demand, Mutuum Finance uses a buy-and-distribute model. A portion of the platform's revenue is used to buy MUTM tokens on the open market, and those purchased tokens are redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module.





Advancing Through Roadmap Phase 2

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 2 (Building Mutuum) of its official roadmap. This stage focuses on the core development and technical foundation of the project. The team is actively working on smart contract coding and testing, along with building both the front-end and back-end of the DApp.

Advanced features are being integrated to enhance platform functionality, while risk parameters and analytics tools are also being implemented to ensure efficiency and stability. Regular code reviews are carried out by both internal and external teams to maintain security and quality standards throughout the process.

This phase builds on Phase 1 (Introducing Mutuum), where the team successfully launched the presale, completed the CertiK audit, and established a legal and compliance framework. Marketing campaigns, educational content, and community giveaways also helped introduce the project to a global audience.

Community Growth and Daily Engagement

One of the key drivers of Mutuum Finance's momentum is its community engagement system. The project runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This gamified model has helped keep participation consistent and transparent, turning the presale into an interactive experience rather than a passive sale.

The leaderboard system has also encouraged new investors to engage with the platform regularly, adding a competitive edge that strengthens visibility and activity around the presale. Combined with steady whale inflows and strategic participation, this model shows that both retail and larger investors see long-term potential in the project.

Upcoming V1 Testnet and Core Components

Mutuum Finance's next major milestone is the V1 launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This release will showcase the platform's essential features and allow users to test real functionality before mainnet deployment.

The upcoming V1 version will introduce the core components of Mutuum Finance's lending protocol. It will feature Liquidity Pools for both lenders and borrowers, along with mtTokens that act as yield-bearing deposit receipts. Borrowers will receive Debt Tokens to represent their active loan positions, while a Liquidator Bot will help maintain overall system stability and ensure proper balance within the protocol.

The initial supported assets will include ETH and USDT, selected for their liquidity and reliability. Additional assets will be added after further audits and testing. This testnet phase will help fine-tune parameters like loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, interest rate models, and liquidation mechanisms before mainnet rollout.

Momentum Builds Ahead of Next Milestone

With Phase 6 approaching full allocation, momentum around Mutuum Finance continues to accelerate. The combination of strong presale performance, transparent roadmap execution, and the upcoming V1 launch has placed the project among the most watched top crypto space.

Mutuum Finance's structured progress, from its audited foundation to community-driven engagement, reflects a project that is building with purpose and discipline. As the presale nears completion and development advances toward the next milestone, the platform's growing visibility signals increasing confidence in its long-term potential.

