4 Reasons Craig Stammen's Padres Promotion Makes Sense Despite Concerns Over Role

Craig Stammen's move into the Padres' manager role raised eyebrows, but here are four reasons it works.

The Padres are coming off consecutive 90‐win seasons and back‐to‐back playoff appearances, a rare feat in franchise history. Their goal was to maintain momentum, and hiring Craig Stammen fits that plan. He already knows the roster, the front office, and the processes that drive the organization. While managing is new territory for him, there is no adjustment period when it comes to the people and culture he's joining. His belief in the Padres and their players has been evident for years, making him a natural fit to continue the team's vision.

After retiring in 2023 due to a torn shoulder capsule, Stammen quickly transitioned into a special assistant role. Unlike many former players who take on loosely defined positions, he immersed himself in the work. He collaborated with player development staff, traveled to affiliates, and worked directly with Minor League pitchers. He also contributed during high‐level front office discussions, including Draft day and Trade Deadline decisions. His ability to handle diverse responsibilities convinced the Padres that he could manage the complexities of leading a team.

Stammen's arrival in 2017 marked the beginning of his leadership presence in the Padres' bullpen. Teammates respected his willingness to take on any role, and his personable nature made him a trusted figure in the clubhouse. Many current Padres players are former teammates, giving him a unique ability to connect with the roster. Beyond relationships, the organization values his baseball intelligence, believing it translates into managerial potential. While he has never managed before, his nine seasons with the Padres reinforced their confidence in his acumen.

Hiring a first‐time manager always raises questions, but recent examples like Stephen Vogt in Cleveland show it can succeed. The Padres are addressing Stammen's lack of experience by surrounding him with a strong support staff. Ruben Niebla is expected to return as pitching coach, while Ben Fritz remains bullpen coach, ensuring stability on the pitching side. Though hitting coach Victor Rodriguez departed for Houston, the team anticipates continuity elsewhere. With a roster built to win now, the Padres believe Stammen has the right people around him to minimize growing pains.