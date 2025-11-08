Maharani Season 4 Review: Netizens React To Huma Qureshi's Power-Packed Show Read On

Maharani Season 4 has been launched on SonyLIV, and social media fans have shared their thoughts on the program. So, let us see what X users have to say about the show.

Huma Qureshi's Maharani Season 4 is now available on SonyLIV, starting today, November 7, 2025. This time, Bihar politics and the return of Rani Bharti coincide. The new season picks up where the last one left off. In the political drama, Huma Rani Bharti has emerged not just as Bihar's Chief Minister but also as a national political actor.

The series, consisting of eight episodes, was launched on Friday, and social media users have since shared their feedback on the show. Let's see what X users have to say about the show.

Maharani Season 4 Impresses X Users X users appear to be enjoying Huma's comeback as Rani Bharati. The fourth season of "Maharani" is fantastic. Each episode contains startling turns and surprises. "Huma is amazing," wrote one X user.

'This season is worth binge-watching. Another user said, "The finale episode is mind-boggling."

On the 6th episode of #Maharani Season 4. The web series is exceptionally brilliant. If you have been following politics of India since 90's.. you will know how intelligently true facts have been weaved into this fictionalised story. And a word for the cast. Every single one...

- Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) November 7, 2025

Witness Rani Bharti's incredible journey continue. From homemaker to Chief Minister, her story just got more powerful. Catch up on the previous seasons and dive into the drama, politics, and power today! @humasqureshi #Maharanisession4#HumaQureshi twitter/y0g6WmNsUn

- Mohit Ram (@MohitRamBharga1) November 7, 2025

@humasqureshi This is how Lioness enters.. The Shiverings, Goosebumps is but natural.. You are killing it Huma as always.. The Queen ♡♡♡#ranibharti #maharani4 #maharaniS4 #HumaQureshi #maharaniseason4 twitter/jNrqXO5fZO

- Zulfi (@zulfi247143) November 7, 2025

Kya sach me isi tarike se Contract allocation hota hai @PMOIndia#maharaniS4 is an excellent mirror of #IndianPoliticsRatings- #maharani4 #HumaQureshi @humasqureshi @BJP4India @RJDforIndia twitter/FoTi28Vbi2

- KNDN (@KndnAir91) November 7, 2025

This season has several levels of power, ambition, familial ties, and political treachery. This political conflict has now spread beyond the state and into central politics, increasing the scope of the series even further. In the new season, Rani Bharti is seen rising to the centre and making a forceful entry into Delhi and the government that operates from the capital.

Huma Qureshi stars in Maharani 4 as Rani Bharti, an ignorant housewife who has evolved into a lioness with a strong grip on authority. This season also sees the debut of Shweta Prasad, who, as an emerging leader, brings a new dimension to the power battle. However, Vipin Sharma is conquering the internet as India's Prime Minister, Sudhakar Sriniwas Joshi.