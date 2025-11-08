Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys $2M In Bitmine, Sells $30M Tesla Stocks



ARK Invest acquired over 48,000 shares of BitMine across multiple ETFs, totaling around $2 million, signaling increased confidence in crypto treasury strategies.

The firm's investment funds have been steadily increasing their Ether holdings since April, reflecting a stronger emphasis on ETH as a treasury asset.

BitMine shares surged 7.65% in after-hours trading, with year-to-date gains surpassing 415%, underscoring the company's rising prominence in the crypto ecosystem.

Meanwhile, ARK reduced its Tesla stake by roughly 71,638 shares, monetizing some of its longstanding position amid shareholder approval of Elon Musk's expansive compensation plan. BitMine faces approximately $2.1 billion in unrealized losses tied to its Ether reserves due to recent crypto market declines, illustrating the risks inherent in digital asset treasuries.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) In a strategic move reflecting growing institutional interest in cryptocurrency-backed assets, ARK Invest has increased its holdings in Bitcoin and Ethereum -related ventures. The firm's latest disclosures reveal a boost in exposure to Tom Lee's Ether treasury firm BitMine, alongside a reduction in Tesla shares. These shifts highlight ARK's active engagement in the evolving blockchain and crypto markets amid recent market turbulence and regulatory developments.

In a move highlighting the increasing integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream investment strategies, ARK Invest has heightened its exposure to blockchain-driven treasury solutions. The firm disclosed the purchase of over 48,000 shares of Tom Lee's Ether-focused firm, BitMine, across its flagship ETFs-indicating a firm belief in the potential of crypto-backed reserves to shield institutional portfolios from traditional market volatility.

Since April, ARK's funds have been steadily boosting their Ether holdings, with recent data showing a significant accumulation of nearly 3.4 million ETH. BitMine's stock responded favorably to the insider buys, climbing 7.65% after-hours and reaching $40.23, with the stock soaring over 400% since January, reflecting strong investor confidence in its blockchain treasury model.

BitMine shares were up 7% on Friday. Source: Google Finance

In a contrasting move, ARK has also offloaded approximately 71,638 Tesla shares, valuing the stake at around $30 million. This reduction comes amid Tesla's recent shareholder approval of Elon Musk's extraordinary $1 trillion pay package, which grants Musk additional ownership stakes tied to future company performance milestones. Despite Tesla's shares falling 3.68% on that day, the decision underscores ARK's dynamic asset management, balancing exposure to high-growth tech stocks and crypto assets.

The corporate shake-up at Tesla aligns with broader industry shifts, as Musk's pay package, approved at the company's annual meeting, aims to increase his ownership stake from 13% to potentially 25%, depending on company valuations reaching thresholds up to $8.5 trillion.

However, not all is favorable for crypto-heavy firms like BitMine. According to CryptoQuant, BitMine currently faces approximately $2.1 billion in unrealized losses tied to its Ether reserves, a reflection of recent downturns in the crypto markets that have adversely affected digital asset treasuries across the industry. The firm has accumulated more than 565,000 ETH in the past month, emphasizing its aggressive crypto treasury strategy amid turbulent market conditions.

As cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to influence institutional investment flows and portfolio diversification, firms like ARK remain at the forefront, balancing risk with growth prospects in blockchain's rapidly evolving landscape.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.