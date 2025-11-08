403
Moscow Rebukes EU Over Visa Ban Decision
(MENAFN) Moscow lashed out at European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday following Brussels' decision to terminate multi-entry Schengen visas for the majority of Russian nationals, accusing the bloc of prioritizing undocumented migrants while penalizing Russian travelers.
The sharp rebuke came after Kallas characterized EU travel as "a privilege, not a right," prompting Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to fire back via Telegram with allegations that European policy demonstrates preferential treatment toward illegal migrants over law-abiding Russian visitors.
"She was, of course, speaking about the millions of illegal migrants who are now being given preferential treatment by the European Union," Zakharova stated, clarifying the matter was "not about legal tourists who paid for visas and went to see the Eiffel Tower and go shopping in Milan." She mockingly referred to Kallas as "a person of rare intelligence."
The visa restriction announcement came Friday from the EU, which cited Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine as justification for denying Russians access to multi-entry visa privileges across Schengen zone countries.
Moscow's response underscores deepening tensions between Russia and the European bloc as diplomatic relations continue deteriorating amid the protracted conflict.
