Govt Pushes For Predictability On CBAM In EU FTA Negotiations

MENAFN - KNN India)A senior team of negotiators from the European Union (EU) visited New Delhi from 3 to 7 November 2025 for negotiations with Indian counterparts on the proposed India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The week-long discussions also addressed industry concerns around the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and its potential implications for Indian exporters.

The deliberations were part of ongoing efforts to advance negotiations towards a comprehensive, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade agreement. The discussions covered a wide range of chapters, including goods, services, investment, trade, sustainable development, rules of origin, and technical trade barriers.

As part of the negotiations, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held detailed meetings with Director-General for Trade, European Commission Sabine Weyand, to take stock of the progress achieved across negotiating tracks. The two-day stocktake meetings, held on 5–6 November 2025 in New Delhi, reviewed key outstanding issues in the India–EU FTA negotiations. Both sides agreed to further accelerate efforts towards achieving a balanced trade agreement.

The Commerce Secretary reaffirmed India's commitment to achieving an outcome that promotes economic growth and development while ensuring a fair and balanced distribution of benefits. He also emphasized the need for clarity and predictability in the implementation of emerging EU regulatory measures, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the proposed new steel regulation.

Both sides noted with satisfaction the substantive progress made across several negotiating areas and agreed to sustain the positive momentum. The discussions helped narrow divergences, and common understanding was reached on many issues. The importance of continued technical-level engagement in the coming weeks was underscored to bridge remaining gaps and work towards the shared objective of concluding the India–EU FTA negotiations at the earliest.

The negotiations and stocktake meetings reflected the strong commitment on both sides to deepen the India–EU partnership and to finalize an ambitious and forward-looking agreement that fosters resilient, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth.

