403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
European Stocks End Friday in Negative Territory
(MENAFN) European equity markets concluded the week in negative territory as escalating anxieties over inflated valuations in America's artificial intelligence and technology sectors dampened investor confidence across the continent.
The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.55%, or 3.11 points, to close at 564.79. Stoxx 600's tech index also plummeted 2.07%.
Stoxx 600's automobiles and spare parts index rose 0.76%, while the banks index lost 0.82% on Friday's close.
Germany's DAX 40 was down 0.69% to 23,569.96 points, while the UK's FTSE 100 index lost 0.55% to reach 9,682.57.
France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.18% to 7,950.18 points and Italy's FTSE MIB 30 fell 0.35% to 42,917.67.
Valuation Concerns Spread Globally
Mounting worries about excessively elevated price-to-earnings ratios for American technology giants suppressed risk appetite throughout European trading floors.
Anxieties surrounding bloated valuations, centered predominantly within the US technology sphere, are radiating outward from European markets to trigger heightened caution among global investment communities.
Steep selloffs across prominent American tech equities have intensified alarm bells regarding market overextension and the looming threat of a severe price correction.
Currency Movement
The euro/dollar parity was at 1.1572, up 0.22% as of 1820GMT.
The cross-Atlantic valuation debate underscores growing unease that artificial intelligence-driven market enthusiasm may have pushed technology sector prices beyond sustainable levels, prompting portfolio managers to reassess exposure amid correction risks.
The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.55%, or 3.11 points, to close at 564.79. Stoxx 600's tech index also plummeted 2.07%.
Stoxx 600's automobiles and spare parts index rose 0.76%, while the banks index lost 0.82% on Friday's close.
Germany's DAX 40 was down 0.69% to 23,569.96 points, while the UK's FTSE 100 index lost 0.55% to reach 9,682.57.
France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.18% to 7,950.18 points and Italy's FTSE MIB 30 fell 0.35% to 42,917.67.
Valuation Concerns Spread Globally
Mounting worries about excessively elevated price-to-earnings ratios for American technology giants suppressed risk appetite throughout European trading floors.
Anxieties surrounding bloated valuations, centered predominantly within the US technology sphere, are radiating outward from European markets to trigger heightened caution among global investment communities.
Steep selloffs across prominent American tech equities have intensified alarm bells regarding market overextension and the looming threat of a severe price correction.
Currency Movement
The euro/dollar parity was at 1.1572, up 0.22% as of 1820GMT.
The cross-Atlantic valuation debate underscores growing unease that artificial intelligence-driven market enthusiasm may have pushed technology sector prices beyond sustainable levels, prompting portfolio managers to reassess exposure amid correction risks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment