CEIC 2025: A Deep Integration Of Technology, Scenario And Ecology

On November 6, the 2025 Consumer Electronics Innovation Conference (CEIC 2025) kicked off in Shenzhen.

This industry event with the theme of“New Electronics, New Experience, New Consumption” was jointly organized by the Hetao“6+1” International Organizations (iSLA, UWA, WAA, GIIC, NIDA + Comentropy), undertaken by the CEITC. Nearly 300 technology enterprises from 20 countries and regions around the world participated in the exhibition.

This is a concentrated unveiling of global scientific and technological achievements, and it is also an important bridge connecting innovative technology and future life.

At the opening ceremony, more than 1,000 representatives of global industry, academia and international organizations gathered together to conduct in-depth exchanges on cutting-edge topics such as ultra-high-definition video, artificial intelligence, and wireless communication.







The exhibition zones of this conference are truly impressive - not only do international industry and standards organizations make their debut here, but the exhibition also brings together some major thematic fields:

intelligent terminals, smart vehicles, smart homes, digital health,new technologies, and testing & certification, and the system presents a complete innovation connection from core technology to real-world applications.







In the Intelligent Terminals Zone, the HarmonyOS 6 full product lineup made its global debut, covering five categories of devices - TVs, PCs, tablets, smartphones, and wearables. The seamless collaboration among devices became the major highlight.

In the Smart Vehicle Zone, numerous automakers showcased real vehicle cockpits, demonstrating car-home interconnection scenarios. The next-generation intelligent cockpit is deeply integrated with the smart home ecosystem, allowing visitors to remotely control home devices via the in-car central screen and experience a smart lifestyle where“the home is ready before you arrive.”

In the Smart Home Zone, China Mobile presented its Visual Network Family Large Model, which enables comprehensive care for seniors, children, pets, and plants. The first family companion robot is capable of switching home modes through simple voice commands.

The Digital Health Zone showcased a variety of smart wearable devices and remote healthcare systems, revealing the latest trends in digital health.

In the New Technologies Zone, numerous chip manufacturers exhibited chips, components, and solutions - these“core” products, though tiny in size, power the operation of various intelligent devices across the ecosystem.

In the Testing & Certification Zone, Changeself Technology, Yongxie Technology, CQC, and TÜV Rheinland showcased their latest achievements in testing and certification, providing solid quality assurance support for innovation in consumer electronics.







In addition, the Audio Vivid Music Festival held by the conference integrates Chinese music and technology elements, relying on the Audio Vivid standard to create a 3D sound immersive experience. The national finals of the SparkLink Cup Application Game were held at the same time, focusing on smart homes, AI robots and other fields to tap innovative power. The“Innovation Capital Forum” invited more than ten investment institutions to participate in the event to build a capital docking channel for high-growth projects.







China's consumer electronics industry is ushering in a historic turning point from technology to innovation. CEIC 2025 is not only a technological feast, but also an innovation platform to promote industrial upgrading and global cooperation.

Here, the underlying core technology is deeply coupled with the terminal application, innovative ideas are accurately connected with industrial resources, and China's wisdom is closely connected with the global market.

This event highlights the three core values of China's consumer electronics industry: technology-led innovation ability, ecological synergy integration ability, and global openness. As these capabilities continue to deepen, CEIC will continue to empower industrial innovation, help China's consumer electronics achieve leapfrog development from product output to technical standard output, from market tracking to trend definition in the global market, and jointly define the future pattern of the consumer electronics industry.

