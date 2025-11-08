Portugal - Where Every Stone Tells A Story

MENAFN - Gulf Times) From Moorish castles to oceanfront villages, it's a land of quiet beauty, living history and heartfelt hospitality.“Portugal doesn't try to impress you - it simply opens your heart.”The first time I came to Portugal, I didn't plan to fall in love. It just happened, slowly, like the tide coming in. It began with the light. That soft, golden light that rests on everything it touches - the ocean, the rooftops, the fields of olive trees. In Portugal, even time feels gentler. Life doesn't rush here; it blade-->



Ericeira - our home by the Atlantic

Ericeira is our second home, a small seaside town above the Atlantic, just 40 minutes from Lisbon. Once a fishing village, today it's a sanctuary for surfers, artists and people who love the rhythm of the sea. Despite its growing popularity, it remains deeply authentic. Fishermen still repair their nets by hand, church bells echo through the narrow streets and neighbors stop to chat in the afternoon sun.

The waves here attract surfers from all over the world. Ericeira is a World Surfing Reserve, the only one in Europe, with famous spots like Ribeira d'Ilhas and Coxos. Even if you don't surf, watching the locals glide over the waves is pure joy.

The Atlantic stretches endlessly west. Some days the sea glimmers like glass, other days it roars against the cliffs with wild energy. I must admit, I prefer watching it to swimming in it. The water rarely gets warmer than 20 degrees, but that's part of the charm. There are fewer crowds than in the Mediterranean, more space, more peace. A coffee here still costs one euro, often with a breathtaking view of the sea.

“A coffee for one euro - often with a breathtaking view.”

The climate is one of the reasons we fell in love with Portugal. Even in summer it's rarely too hot. The ocean keeps the air fresh and clear, and the sunsets seem to last blade-->



A country built on stories

Portugal is one of Europe's oldest nations, shaped by explorers, poets and dreamers. You feel history everywhere - in the cobblestones beneath your feet, in the tiles that tell stories on the walls, in the names and flavors that reveal its Moorish and maritime past.

It's a small country with an immense legacy. The Portuguese once ruled seas from Brazil to Goa and Macau, leaving behind a global language and culture of navigation. For centuries, the English were their closest allies, while Spain has always been both neighbor and rival. You can still sense that proud independence in every village square.

Just ten minutes inland from Ericeira lies Mafra, home to the Palácio Nacional de Mafra, a grand baroque palace from the 18th century. Its marble halls and vast library reflect Portugal's devotion to craftsmanship. Nearby, Tapada Nacional de Mafra is now a forest park of cork oaks and wild deer.

Cork remains one of Portugal's biggest exports, used not only for wine bottles but also in design and architecture. Along the roads, you see the patchwork of cork trees, their bark carefully harvested every nine years.

“Every stone tells a story - of faith, courage and quiet blade-->



Sintra - a fairytale in the hills

Half an hour away lies Sintra, a dreamlike town that feels suspended between history and myth. The colorful Pena Palace rises like a castle from a storybook, while the Moorish Castle winds along the ridges of the Serra de Sintra, its stones whispering tales of centuries past.

Wander through Quinta da Regaleira, where tunnels and moss-covered wells make you feel like you've stepped into another world.

The hills around Sintra are lush and green, dotted with palaces and gardens that once belonged to kings and poets. Lord Byron called Sintra“the most beautiful village in the world” - and centuries later, it still feels that blade-->



Lisbon - city of light and tiles

Lisbon, just 45 minutes away, is a city built on seven hills and endless charm. Ride the yellow tram 28, listen to fado drifting through the lanes of Alfama, and watch the sunset from a miradouro high above the rooftops.

Everywhere, the azulejos - blue ceramic tiles - decorate churches and staircases. Their patterns are more than art; they're history. The word comes from the Arabic al-zulayj,“polished stone”, a reminder of the Moorish legacy that shaped this land.

Portugal's love for craftsmanship extends far beyond tiles. The country is famous for its handmade ceramics and porcelain - delicate, imperfect and deeply human. Every village seems to have its own signature glaze or pattern, a living heritage passed down through generations.

“The beauty of Portugal isn't loud - it's whispered through light, color and blade-->



Cascais and Estoril - elegance by the sea

Follow the coast west from Lisbon and you'll find Cascais, once a fishing village, later a royal retreat. Today it's a blend of elegance and ocean air - promenades, small galleries and beaches framed by cliffs. Nearby lies Estoril Casino, the place that inspired Ian Fleming's James Bond novel Casino Royale. The coastline is also home to some of Europe's most scenic golf courses, surrounded by dunes and pine forests.

The drive from Ericeira to Cascais winds through rolling hills, olive groves and open farmland. Portugal's landscape is never flat; it moves in soft waves of green and gold, like the rhythm of the ocean blade-->



Óbidos - a village frozen in time

About an hour north of Ericeira sits Óbidos, one of Portugal's most enchanting towns. Enclosed by medieval walls, it's a maze of cobbled lanes and flower-filled balconies. Once a royal wedding gift, today it feels like a living postcard.

The whitewashed houses and terracotta roofs overlook the countryside, where cork and olive trees stretch toward the horizon. It's the kind of place where time stands still - and you start to wish it always would.

A taste of Portugal

Portuguese food is simple, comforting and full of soul. Fresh fish grilled over charcoal, bacalhau (salted cod) cooked in endless ways (I prefer the Scandinavian way - fresh cod, not salted), and the beloved pastel de nata - a warm custard tart dusted with cinnamon. Meals are never rushed. People talk, laugh and share. Food here is about presence as much as taste.

The climate - gentle and alive

Along the coast, summers are warm but rarely too hot. The Atlantic breeze keeps the air light. September and October are my favourite months. Spring can be windy or rainy. The landscapes are lush and green all year round - a reminder that Portugal's beauty is never static, always alive.

“Even the wind feels alive here - full of salt, light and memory.”

A genuine country

Portugal doesn't try to impress you. It doesn't need to. It's genuine, kind and deeply human. People greet you with warmth and generosity that feels natural, not rehearsed. The air smells of eucalyptus and salt. The horizon is always open. You sit, you breathe and you feel at peace.

“In Portugal, beauty isn't loud - it's quiet, steady and blade-->

Direct flights from Doha to Lisbon with Qatar Airways (around 8 hours). Lisbon Airport is about 40 minutes by car from Ericeira.July–August for sunshine; September–October for warmth and calm. Spring can be windy or rainy.25–30 °C in summer, 12–18 °C in winter. Lisbon can reach 35–37 °C in August, but the Atlantic keeps the air fresh.Portuguese (English widely spoken).Euro (€) - coffee still costs about €1.Azenhas do Mar. Cabo da Roca. Tapada Mafra. Óbidos. Sintra Palaces. Lisbon. Cascais & Estoril“This is not a place you just visit. It's a place that stays with you.”