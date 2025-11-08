403
Qatar Chamber, Tripoli And North Lebanon Chamber Explore Ways To Enhance Cooperation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Acting Director General of the Qatar Chamber, Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori, met with Director General of the Tripoli and North Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture, Linda Sultan.
During the meeting, both sides reviewed trade and economic cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them. They also reviewed means to promote joint and mutual investments that contribute to increasing trade exchange between Qatar and Lebanon.
Speaking at the meeting, Al Mansori emphasised the depth of fraternal relations between Qatar and Lebanon, pointing out that Qatari businessmen are keen to expand their investments in Lebanon and that there is ongoing cooperation between the business sectors of both countries.
He stressed the Chamber's commitment to encouraging Qatari businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Lebanon, noting the strong and long-standing relations between the Qatar Chamber and the chambers of commerce in Lebanon.
For her part, Linda Sultan praised the distinguished relations between both countries, expressing her aspiration to strengthen cooperation between the Tripoli and North Lebanon Chamber and the Qatar Chamber in various fields that serve the business communities in both countries.
