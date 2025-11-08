Real Estate Expert Denise Abmont Of Eagle Shares Tips For Relocating To Another State In Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners know before relocating to another state? According to a HelloNation article, Denise Abmont of Abmont Realty Group in Eagle, Idaho, explains that a successful relocation depends on much more than packing boxes. Timing, preparation, and understanding both your current and future real estate markets are key. Many home sellers underestimate how long a long-distance move takes, leading to rushed decisions. With careful planning and a knowledgeable real estate agent, relocating can be smoother and far less stressful.

The HelloNation article notes that the first step in relocating is setting a realistic timeline. The schedule determines every other part of the process, from when to list your current home to when to start searching for a new one. Denise Abmont advises that selling and buying in different states rarely happen at the same pace. Market conditions, pricing trends, and demand vary widely from one region to another. Working with a real estate agent who understands both markets, or coordinating between two agents, helps create a clear and achievable plan. This collaboration ensures that home sellers know when to list, what to expect in terms of timing, and how to align both transactions as closely as possible.

Temporary housing is another factor many families overlook when relocating. The HelloNation feature highlights that some home sellers need short-term rentals between transactions. Whether due to delays in closing or timing differences between the sale of one home and the purchase of another, temporary housing provides essential flexibility. Denise Abmont recommends including these costs in your relocation budget from the start. Planning for short-term rentals, storage, or overlapping mortgage payments prevents last-minute stress and helps maintain financial stability during the move.

Once a relocation timeline is in place, the next step is researching the new community. The article emphasizes the importance of evaluating the cost of living in your destination area, including taxes, insurance, and utilities. What appears affordable in one state may be more expensive in another once these ongoing expenses are factored in. Understanding the local cost of living helps buyers and home sellers make informed decisions about where to live and what type of property fits their financial goals.

A qualified real estate agent is essential during relocation because laws, customs, and procedures vary from state to state. Denise Abmont points out that closing costs, contract terms, and inspection requirements can differ significantly. Some states require attorney involvement at closing, while others rely on title companies. Disclosure rules and negotiation styles may also change. The HelloNation article explains that a local real estate agent in the destination city can help navigate these differences, ensuring that clients understand what to expect before making an offer.

Financing can also become complex when relocating. Home sellers planning to buy soon after selling their current property should talk with a lender early. Denise Abmont recommends discussing timing for loan approvals and how proceeds from a sale will be used for the next down payment. In some cases, bridge loans can ease the transition between homes. The article advises that each situation is unique, and the best approach depends on income stability, relocation benefits, and overall market conditions.

If a move involves a job transfer, communication with the employer is just as critical as coordination with a real estate agent. The HelloNation feature encourages homeowners to confirm relocation assistance, start dates, and reimbursement options. Some companies help cover temporary housing, moving expenses, or storage costs, which can significantly reduce the financial strain of relocating. Understanding these details early helps families plan their budgets with confidence and avoid unexpected expenses.

Beyond logistics, the article stresses the importance of researching practical aspects of life in the new community. Reviewing schools, commuting routes, healthcare options, and transportation systems helps home sellers and buyers settle in more comfortably. Setting up utilities, updating driver's licenses, and transferring vehicle registrations are small but time-consuming steps that are easier to manage when scheduled in advance. Denise Abmont suggests visiting the destination city before finalizing the move, if possible. Spending a few days in the area allows families to explore neighborhoods, meet with their real estate agent, and get a true sense of the local lifestyle and amenities.

The HelloNation article concludes that relocating to another state is a major life transition but can be managed successfully with the right strategy. Creating a timeline, budgeting for temporary housing, and working closely with a trusted real estate agent help make the process more predictable. Each step, from selling the current home to closing on a new one, builds momentum toward a smoother, less stressful move.

Denise Abmont reminds homeowners that relocating is more than a change of address; it is an opportunity to begin a new chapter. When home sellers and buyers approach the process with preparation, patience, and good communication, they can focus less on the stress of moving and more on the excitement of settling into their new community.

The article, What to Know When Relocating to Another State, features insights from Denise Abmont of Abmont Realty Group, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



HelloNation Staff

...











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at