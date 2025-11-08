Qatar To Face Bolivia In U-17 World Cup Group Stage Final Match

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's under-17 national team will take on Bolivia on Sunday at Mansour Muftah Stadium in Aspire, in the final match of Group A at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025. The tournament, hosted in Doha, runs through November 27.

In the same group, Italy - currently leading with six points - will face second-place South Africa, which has four points, at Aspire's Stadium No. 9.

Qatar is seeking its first win of the tournament to secure a spot in the knockout stage. The team earned a point in its previous match after a 1-1 draw with South Africa, following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Italy in its opening game.

The current edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, hosted in Doha, features 104 matches played over 25 days across eight stadiums within the Aspire sports complex. The final will be held at Khalifa International Stadium.

For the first time in the tournament's history, 48 national teams are competing, divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 32, along with the eight best third-place finishers.