Turkey Talks End Without Results Due To Irresponsible Attitude Of Pakistani Side , Says Mujahid

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) chief spokesman says the irresponsible and uncooperative attitude of the Pakistani delegation resulted in no outcome from the third round of negotiations in Istanbul, despite IEA's goodwill and the mediators' efforts.

IEA once again thanked the Republic of Turkey and the State of Qatar - the two brotherly countries - for hosting and mediating the talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul, Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on its handle.

He said representatives of IEA, by special direction of the supreme leader, participated in Istanbul in good faith and with appropriate authority on two consecutive days (November 6 and 7), hoping that this time the Pakistani side, after consultation with its leaders, would approach the issue seriously and constructively, with a responsible attitude and present realistic and implementable demands to reach a fundamental solution.

“During the talks, the Pakistani side attempted to refer all responsibilities regarding its security to the Afghan government, while at the same time it did not demonstrate any willingness to assume responsibility for either Afghanistan's security or its own,” he added.

The Afghan government reiterated its principled position that it would not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against another country, nor would it permit any nation to use its territory for actions that undermine Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence or security.

Mujahid emphasised that the Muslim people of Pakistan were brothers of the Afghans. IEA wishes them peace and wellbeing and stands ready to cooperate with them within the scope of its responsibilities and capabilities.

The defense of the people and land of Afghanistan was both the Islamic and national duty of IEA and it would firmly defend against any aggression with the help of Allah and the support of its people, he concluded.

kk