Ben Sulayem Says Passion Has Key Role In Driving Progress Across Automobile World

Dubai, UAE, 8 November, 2025: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has a well-known passion for cars, but that has reached a new level after he used a global industry platform in the US to spotlight the importance of protecting the future of the automotive and mobility sectors.

When he officially opened the iconic SEMA Show in Las Vegas earlier this week, Ben Sulayem became the first non-American ever to do so.

The show, the annual flagship event of FIA Member Club, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), is the world's leading trade event for the automotive aftermarket bringing together more than 160,000 industry professionals, innovators and enthusiasts from over 140 countries.

Showcasing the latest in performance, customisation and mobility technology, the event provides a global platform for manufacturers, buyers and media to connect, exchange ideas and celebrate car culture.

Visiting as both President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, and an avid car enthusiast and expert, Ben Sulayem engaged with key members of the U.S. congress and local government, representatives from global OEMs, fellow racing drivers, and other enthusiasts.

In an interview during the show, he discussed his passion for and knowledge of luxury cars, and revealed that the favourite in his private collection is a 1937 Studebaker Express.

Accompanied by SEMA CEO Mike Spagnola, he led discussions around the FIA's huge global impact as the governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide.

Reflecting on the importance of passion and collaboration in driving progress across the automotive world, Ben Sulayem said:“To be a part of the automobile industry, you need a passion for it. At my first SEMA Show in 2016, I saw the energy, the teamwork, and the ability to tackle issues together.

“That same spirit continues to define this community, one that values innovation, craftsmanship and the freedom to create.”

On the enduring partnership between the FIA and SEMA, he added:“I am a part of SEMA, and they are a part of the FIA. We share the same commitment to advancing safety, sustainability and responsible innovation across the automotive and mobility sectors.”

During the visit, the FIA also reinforced its collaboration with SEMA on shared priorities including advancing vehicle safety standards, promoting sustainable technologies, and protecting the global right to modify within responsible regulatory frameworks.

The partnership reflects the commitment of both organisations to ensuring that innovation and creativity in car culture can thrive alongside safety, environmental responsibility, and future mobility solutions.

