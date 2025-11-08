Govt Announces Parliament Winter Session Dates, Check Schedule Approved By President Droupadi Murmu

MENAFN - Live Mint) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday announced the dates for Winter session of Parliament. According to the schedule, Winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19.

In a post on X, he stated,“The Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of #Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business).”

He concluded the post with the statement,“Looking forward to a constructive & meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy & serves the aspirations of the people.”