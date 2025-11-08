403
Helicopter Crash in Dagestan Claims Four Lives
(MENAFN) Four individuals lost their lives in a helicopter accident near the village of Achi-Su, located in Russia’s Dagestan region, according to the republic’s Health Minister, Yaroslav Glazov, who spoke to a state-run news agency.
“The KEMZ helicopter crashed near the village of Achi-Su," Glazov stated, noting that four people died and three others were hospitalized in critical condition.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Dagestan reported that the aircraft was en route to Izberbash at the time of the crash.
Officials confirmed that the helicopter struck a private residence, which was fortunately unoccupied during the incident.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the names of those who perished in the accident.
