Kazakhstan Joins Abraham Accords to Strengthen Ties
(MENAFN) Kazakhstan, which already maintains diplomatic relations with Israel, officially confirmed its participation in the Abraham Accords on Friday, a day following US President Donald Trump’s announcement.
The nation’s Foreign Ministry stated that the move was made in alignment with Kazakhstan’s national interests, aiming to enhance collaboration with all "interested states."
"This important decision was made solely in the interests of Kazakhstan and is fully consistent with the nature of republic’s balanced, constructive, and peaceful foreign policy. Joining the Abraham Accords will contribute to strengthening our country’s cooperation with all interested states and, therefore, is fully in line with Kazakhstan’s strategic goals," the ministry emphasized.
Furthermore, the ministry indicated that Kazakhstan will continue to actively support a just, inclusive, and enduring resolution to the Middle East conflict, grounded in international law, pertinent UN resolutions, and the principle of “two states for two peoples.”
The Abraham Accords comprise a series of agreements that established normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and multiple Arab nations during Trump’s initial term in office.
