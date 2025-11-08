403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Holds Meeting on Russia’s Military Expansion
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a session on Friday to address the country’s military buildup, according to a Kremlin statement.
The gathering occurred in the Security Council Hall within the Kremlin in Moscow.
Putin brought together all principal military leaders, including Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and presidential aide for military matters Alexey Dyumin.
The Kremlin statement noted that participants focused on accelerating the development of the Russian Armed Forces.
This meeting took place just days after the Russian leader declared the successful trials of Russia's newest weapons and directed officials to collect information regarding US President Donald Trump's order to resume nuclear tests, in order to determine a "reciprocal move."
The gathering occurred in the Security Council Hall within the Kremlin in Moscow.
Putin brought together all principal military leaders, including Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and presidential aide for military matters Alexey Dyumin.
The Kremlin statement noted that participants focused on accelerating the development of the Russian Armed Forces.
This meeting took place just days after the Russian leader declared the successful trials of Russia's newest weapons and directed officials to collect information regarding US President Donald Trump's order to resume nuclear tests, in order to determine a "reciprocal move."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment