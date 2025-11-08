403
Russia Reaffirms Support for Venezuela
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday reiterated Moscow's backing for Venezuela's leadership in protecting national sovereignty as tensions with the United States intensify.
Responding to media reports suggesting that the US administration possesses at least three strategies for a military intervention and a forced leadership change in Venezuela, Zakharova stated during a press briefing in Moscow that Russia maintains ongoing communication with Venezuelan officials.
She cautioned that any military measures by the US against Venezuela would heighten tensions rather than solve existing issues.
Moscow has consistently maintained that "any escalation only leads to even bigger problems," she emphasized.
Zakharova added, "There are different tactics; there are different ways of doing things, but it is obvious that what several American observers, experts, and figures in various structures are saying is that such direct aggression will lead to a worsening of the situation, rather than resolving those problematic issues."
She further referenced historical instances of the US attempting "to resolve a conflict by force or fight against the manifestation of global evil," citing the Middle East and North Africa as examples of how coercive strategies worsen regional crises and create difficulties for the US itself.
