Contractor Dies After Falling From Newly Constructed Bridge In Kishtwar

Representational Photo

Kishtwar- A contractor died after falling from a newly constructed steel bridge in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that the contractor from Doda, died on the spot after falling from a newly constructed steel bridge at Chatroo, Kishtwar.

He said that soon after the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the body into their custody. The deceased was later identified as Shakir Ahmed of Doda.