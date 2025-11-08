Contractor Dies After Falling From Newly Constructed Bridge In Kishtwar
Kishtwar- A contractor died after falling from a newly constructed steel bridge in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.
An official said that the contractor from Doda, died on the spot after falling from a newly constructed steel bridge at Chatroo, Kishtwar.
He said that soon after the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the body into their custody. The deceased was later identified as Shakir Ahmed of Doda.
