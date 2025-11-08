Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
OTS Secretary General Congratulates Azerbaijan On Victory Day

OTS Secretary General Congratulates Azerbaijan On Victory Day


2025-11-08 03:06:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanichbek Omuraliyev, extended his congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, marking the country's triumph in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

Omuraliyev shared his message on his official“X” account, expressing deep respect for the courage and unity of the Azerbaijani people and Armed Forces.

MENAFN08112025000195011045ID1110313853



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search