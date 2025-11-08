OTS Secretary General Congratulates Azerbaijan On Victory Day

Omuraliyev shared his message on his official“X” account, expressing deep respect for the courage and unity of the Azerbaijani people and Armed Forces.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.