403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OTS Secretary General Congratulates Azerbaijan On Victory Day
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanichbek Omuraliyev, extended his congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, marking the country's triumph in the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.
Omuraliyev shared his message on his official“X” account, expressing deep respect for the courage and unity of the Azerbaijani people and Armed Forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment