Enemy Strikes Energy Facilities In Poltava Region, Kremenchuk Community Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, the enemy carried out a massive strike on Poltava region, targeting energy infrastructure facilities. One person was injured and is receiving the necessary assistance," Kohut wrote.

According to him, emergency power outage schedules have been introduced across the region.

In the Kremenchuk community, electricity, water, and partially heating are not being supplied. Water delivery for residents will be organized shortly.

Electric transport in the city is not operating, so additional buses have been deployed on the routes.

Points of invincibility are being set up, and an operational coordination headquarters has been organized. All services are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore electricity, water, and heat supply.

As previously reported, on November 1, Russian forces attacked a gas extraction facility in Poltava region.