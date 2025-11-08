Front Line Sees 181 Combat Engagements In 24 Hours, With 62 Russian Attacks Repelled In Pokrovsk Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook about the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 8.

The enemy launched one missile and 74 air strikes, using 10 missiles and dropping 164 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians carried out 4,923 shellings, including 148 with multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,184 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The areas of Yablukove, Rivnopilia, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporizhzhia region were subjected to air strikes.

The Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas where Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. The enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 19 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 187 artillery strikes, including 11 with MLRS.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, 11 combat clashes took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and in the direction of Dvorichna.

Nine enemy attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk direction. Defense forces repelled Russian army assaults near Kupiansk, Pishchane, Borivka Andriivka, and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times, trying to advance in the areas of Kolodyaziv, Novoselivka, Torske, Zarichne, and in the direction of Korovyne Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russian army attacked near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka, and Vyimka. There were 14 combat clashes.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped four enemy attacks near Minkivka and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiiivka, and in the direction of Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 62 Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shakhov, Fedorivka, Nikanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Chervonyi Yar, Hrodivka, Dachenske, Novohrodivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Novoekonomichne, and in the direction of the settlements of Novopavlivka and Kucheriv Yar.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 32 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Sichneve, Orestopil, Pavlivka, Novohryhorivka, Novovasylivske, Rybne, Novomykolaivka, and in the direction of Yehorivka and Ternuvate.

In the Huliaypole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day.

In the Dnipro direction, the Defense Forces repelled two Russian attacks near the Antonivka Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, there were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops lost 1,190 personnel and one helicopter in the war against Ukraine over the past day, November 7.

First photo: 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Taras Triasylo