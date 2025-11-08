Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $20 Million Raised As Roadmap Phase 2 Progresses Toward V1 Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to stand out as one of the most dynamic DeFi crypto projects of 2025. The platform is currently progressing through Phase 2 of its official roadmap, which focuses on the technical development of its decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. This stage includes smart contract development, front-end and back-end integration, and advanced feature testing, all leading up to the much-anticipated V1 launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025.

While development continues, the project's presale remains one of the most active in the new crypto market this year. Investor demand has been consistent, driving total funds raised to nearly $20 million, with over 17,800 holders now participating. Phase 6 of the presale is already over 85% allocated, underscoring the strong market interest as the token's early stages near completion.

Building a Transparent and Sustainable Lending Ecosystem

Mutuum Finance aims to create a decentralized protocol that enables users to lend and borrow digital assets in a secure, transparent, and efficient way. Unlike traditional platforms that rely on intermediaries, Mutuum Finance uses smart contracts to automate lending operations. These contracts ensure that transactions are executed fairly and funds are handled safely at all times.

The protocol will support both lending and borrowing markets, where users can supply assets to earn interest or borrow against their holdings. To make this process seamless, Mutuum Finance introduces mtTokens, interest-bearing ERC-20 receipt tokens issued 1:1 when users deposit assets into the liquidity pool. These mtTokens automatically accrue yield, allowing depositors to earn passive income while maintaining full control over their funds.

Another core part of Mutuum Finance's design is the buy-and-distribute model, which creates real utility for the MUTM token. A portion of platform revenue will be used to buy MUTM tokens on the open market, and these purchased tokens will then be redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module.

Steady Progress Through the Roadmap

Mutuum Finance's roadmap highlights a structured and transparent development path.

Phase 1 (Introducing Mutuum) established the foundation, launching the presale, initiating marketing campaigns, completing a CertiK smart contract audit, and forming the project's legal and compliance framework. This phase also included community giveaways and the creation of educational content explaining Mutuum's DeFi model and functionality.

Phase 2 (Building Mutuum), the current stage, focuses on the core technical aspects of the project. This includes smart contract development, DApp front-end and back-end integration, and feature implementation to support lending, borrowing, and collateral management. The team is also working on risk parameters, analytics tools, and additional audits, both internal and external, to ensure the protocol's resilience before the testnet release.

Once development is finalized, Phase 3 (Finalizing Mutuum) will begin. This will include the bug reporting system, testnet beta testing, and multiple security audits ahead of the V1 public testnet launch. The goal is to ensure full functionality and safety before moving toward mainnet deployment.

Presale Momentum and Growing Demand

Mutuum Finance's presale follows a fixed-price and fixed-allocation model, where each stage sells out before advancing to the next price tier. This structure adds natural scarcity and rewards early participation.

The token launched at $0.01 in Phase 1 and is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, reflecting a 250% increase for early buyers. The official launch price is set at $0.06.

From the total 4 billion MUTM token supply, 45.5% (around 1.82 billion) is allocated for the presale, ensuring broad community distribution and strong liquidity at launch. The project has already raised nearly $20 million, with more than 17,800 holders and over 790 million tokens sold, making it one of the most successful presales of the year.

Mutuum Finance's 24-hour leaderboard further fuels participation by rewarding top contributors with daily prizes of $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This feature keeps engagement high and creates a transparent incentive system for both retail and large investors.

Upcoming Milestone

The next major milestone for Mutuum Finance is the V1 protocol launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This will be the first live testing phase where users can experience the platform's lending and borrowing features in action.

V1 will introduce essential components such as the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and the Liquidator Bot. Initial supported assets will include ETH and USDT, chosen for their liquidity and market stability. The testnet will serve as a critical step toward optimizing parameters, testing smart contract behavior, and ensuring real-time efficiency before mainnet release.

The project also plans to integrate robust oracle feeds, with Chainlink expected to play a major role in price data delivery. This will help guarantee accurate and secure asset valuations, a key requirement for safe collateralized lending.

Security, Transparency, and Long-Term Vision

Security remains at the center of Mutuum Finance's development approach. The project has already completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 TokenScan score, signaling strong smart contract reliability. It also runs a $50,000 bug-bounty program to identify and fix vulnerabilities before launch, encouraging responsible community participation in protocol safety.

The team's methodical progress, combined with steady presale growth, continues to attract both retail and institutional attention. With Phase 6 nearing completion, Mutuum Finance is now approaching a defining stage in its roadmap, one that will move it from development to live testing and closer to full-scale deployment.

If the project maintains its current pace, 2026 could mark its entry into the broader top crypto ecosystem as a fully operational protocol backed by strong tokenomics, verified security, and sustained investor confidence.

