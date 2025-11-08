403
Amplicon Sequencing Market Size to Reach USD 5,644.0 million in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) November 07, 2025- The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor driving revenue growth in the amplicon sequencing market. Beta-thalassemia is especially common in regions such as South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Southern Europe. Globally, carriers represent about 1.5% of the population (80–90 million people), with approximately 60,000 symptomatic births each year. Each child of carrier parents faces a 25% chance of developing beta-thalassemia and a 50% chance of being an asymptomatic carrier.
In November 2024, Complete Genomics, a sequencing company based in San Jose, California, introduced its mpox (MPXV) viral amplicon sequencing panel, part of its pathogenic microorganism sequencing portfolio. This targeted sequencing panel leverages ATOPlex multiplex PCR technology and incorporates proprietary reagents, equipment, and software to enhance performance.
Despite its advantages, amplicon sequencing faces certain limitations, including restricted taxonomic resolution, rRNA gene copy number variations, and PCR amplification biases. Moreover, the notion that amplicon-based methods only identify known genetic changes such as SNPs and insertions/deletions (InDels) oversimplifies their potential. While these techniques are efficient for detecting mutation hotspots, their utility extends well beyond that.
Segments market overview and growth Insights
Based on product and service, amplicon sequencing market is segmented into instruments & platforms, kits & reagents, and services. Instruments & platforms segment contributed the largest share in 2024. Amplicon sequencing is particularly valuable for targeted genome analysis and detecting hotspot mutations, copy number variations, gene fusions, InDels, and single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). Owing to its flexibility, the technology is applied across diverse fields including nutritional genomics, bacterial metagenomics, gene editing, and clinical research. Amplicon sequencing can be performed using either Sanger sequencing or next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms. NGS-based targeted sequencing enables the simultaneous analysis of thousands of amplicons, increasing throughput and efficiency.
Regional market overview and growth insights
North America held the largest market share in 2024. Market growth is primarily fueled by the rising adoption of precision medicine and continuous advancements in NGS platforms. As a critical component of NGS workflows, amplicon sequencing allows researchers to explore specific genomic regions with high precision. Compared to hybridization capture techniques, it offers faster, more cost-effective, and highly accurate genetic analysis.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The Amplicon sequencing market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the amplicon sequencing market report are:
o Illumina, Inc.
o Eurofins Genomics
o Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc
o GENEWIZ from Azenta Life Sciences
o Paragon Genomics, Inc.
o CD Genomics
o Psomagen, Inc.
o Novogene Co., Ltd.
o Massive Bioinformatics
o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
o Zymo Research
o Charles River Laboratories
o Quintara Biosciences
o QIAGEN
o MtoZ-Biolabs Inc.
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
seqWell: In March 2024, seqWell, a global provider of genomic library workflow solutions, launched the ExpressPlex HT Library Preparation Kit, the first commercial NGS library prep kit containing all reagents and indices required for multiplexing up to 6,144 samples in a pre-plated 384-well format.
Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT): In July 2023, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) introduced the xGen Respiratory Virus Amplicon Panel, a next-generation sequencing tool that uses a single-tube method to generate overlapping amplicons in 2.5 hours from sample to sequencer, with support for up to 1,536 unique dual indexing primers (UDIs) for multiplexed sequencing.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Amplicon Sequencing market based on product type, mechanism of action, target, application, end-use, and region:
• Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Instruments and Platforms
o Accessories and Consumables
o Services
• Target Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o DNA Amplicon Sequencing
o RNA Amplicon Sequencing
o 16S/18S/ITS rRNA Amplicon Sequencing
• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Oncology
o Inherited Disease and Rare Disorder Research
o Infectious Diseases & Pathogen Detection
o Microbiome & Metagenomics
o Drug Discovery & Development
o Others
• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
o Clinical Diagnostics Laboratories
o Academic & Research Institutes
o Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)
o North America
a. U.S.
b. Canada
c. Mexico
o Europe
a. Germany
b. France
c. U.K.
d. Italy
e. Spain
f. Benelux
g. Nordic Countries
h. Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
a. China
b. India
c. Japan
d. South Korea
e. Oceania
f. ASEAN Countries
g. Rest of APAC
o Latin America
a. Brazil
b. Rest of LATAM
o Middle East & Africa
a. GCC Countries
b. South Africa
c. Israel
d. Turkey
e. Rest of MEA
