U.S. Kentucky Cargo Plane Crash Claims Fourteen Lives
(MENAFN) Official sources confirmed Friday that fatalities from Tuesday's catastrophic cargo aircraft crash near Louisville International Airport have climbed to 14, according to local media reports.
The UPS cargo aircraft experienced a catastrophic engine failure during takeoff when its left engine separated from the wing following a "large plume of fire" that erupted from the aircraft's left side, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reported, referencing surveillance video captured at the airport.
Among those killed was a child. Authorities believe nine individuals still unaccounted for as of Thursday remain near the wreckage site.
Investigators from the NTSB successfully retrieved both critical flight recorders—the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder—from the debris field on Wednesday. By Thursday, search teams had also located the "main component of the engine."
Maintenance records show the aircraft required no service on the crash date, though it had undergone a six-week maintenance period in San Antonio beforehand. The NTSB stated it will "look at every piece of maintenance that was done" throughout that interval.
NTSB officials have not indicated when a preliminary crash report will be released.
The Honolulu-bound cargo jet went down approximately 5:15 p.m. local time (2215 GMT) Tuesday in the vicinity of Louisville International Airport, which serves as UPS's global air operations hub.
