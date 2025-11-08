403
Turkey prioritizes energy transformation in development strategy
(MENAFN) Türkiye is placing energy transformation at the center of its development strategy, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz stated Friday, highlighting that the nation’s clean energy initiatives also support overall macroeconomic stability. Speaking at the Energy Transition Session in Belem, Brazil, as part of the COP30 climate change conference, Yilmaz shared the country’s vision for a sustainable energy future.
“We increased the share of renewable energy in installed capacity to 60%,” Yilmaz said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal. He noted that ensuring global energy demand is met securely, affordably, and sustainably requires a holistic and integrated approach. “Through energy efficiency, technological investments, and diversification of resources, we have implemented a transformation that reduces external dependency,” he added.
Yilmaz emphasized that Türkiye plans to advance an even more ambitious energy agenda in the coming years, aiming to quadruple solar and wind capacity, encourage low-carbon production, and adopt next-generation technologies. He also underscored the country’s efforts to create a strong foundation for a just, orderly, and inclusive energy transition through hydrogen initiatives, efficiency programs, and investments in new technologies, stressing the importance of global cooperation and shared responsibility for a sustainable energy future.
On the sidelines of the summit, Yilmaz held meetings with Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Vice President Tariq Saleh, UN-Habitat Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach, and Celso Amorim, chief adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
